SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and very humid. Highs 95-100, heat indices 105-110. Southwest winds 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clouds increase, with scattered t-storms possible after sundown, mainly along and north of the Ohio River. Lows in the middle 70s. West winds 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Early showers/storms, then a lull during the day. Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers/storms return, especially overnight. Lows around 70.