Heat ADVISORY until 7pm Saturday…Ozone ALERT for Southwest Indiana Thursday​​

EVENING: Variable Clouds with Spotty Showers. Temps Falling thru the 80s. Sunset 8:05

OVERNIGHT: Variable Clouds with a Few Showers/T’Showers (Best Chances North-Northeast of Evansville). Very Warm with Lows 64-76 (East to West…72-76 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 5:49

THURSDAY: Clearing (Few T’Showers Early Across Western Kentucky). Breezy, Very Hot, & Very Humid with Highs 94-105 (Southeast to Northwest…98-99 in the Evansville Metro…Heat Index 105-115). Winds SW 10-20

THU NIGHT: Mainly Clear. Very Warm with Lows 71-76.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Breezy, Extremely Hot, & Humid with Highs 97-106 (East to West…Around 100 in the Evansville Metro…Heat Index 105-115). Winds SW 10-20

