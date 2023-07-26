Heat ADVISORY until 7pm Saturday…Ozone ALERT for Southwest Indiana Thursday​

EVENING:  Variable Clouds with Spotty Showers.  Temps Falling thru the 80s.  Sunset 8:05

OVERNIGHT:  Variable Clouds with a Few Showers/T’Showers (Best Chances North-Northeast of Evansville).  Very Warm with Lows 64-76 (East to West…72-76 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 5:49

THURSDAY:  Clearing (Few T’Showers Early Across Western Kentucky).  Breezy, Very Hot, & Very Humid with Highs 94-105 (Southeast to Northwest…98-99 in the Evansville Metro…Heat Index 105-115).  Winds SW 10-20

THU NIGHT:  Mainly Clear.  Very Warm with Lows 71-76.

FRIDAY:  Partly Cloudy.  Breezy, Extremely Hot, & Humid with Highs 97-106 (East to West…Around 100 in the Evansville Metro…Heat Index 105-115).  Winds SW 10-20

