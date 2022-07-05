Heat ADVISORY thru 9pm Thursday​
EVENING:  Partly Cloudy.  Very Warm with Temps Falling into the 80s.  Sunset 8:16
OVERNIGHT:  Partly Cloudy.  Record Warm Lows of 74-81 (East to West…77-78 in the Evansville Metro…Evansville Record: 77 – 1936).  Sunrise 5:34
WEDNESDAY:  Partly Cloudy with a Few Showers/Storms Developing (Isolated Severe Storm Possible – Best Chance Northeast of Evansville).  Very Hot & Very Humid with Highs 94-101 (North to South…98-99 in the Evansville Metro…Heat Index 100-110).  Winds SW 5-15
WED NIGHT:  Partly Cloudy with a Few Showers/Storms.  Near Record Warm Lows of 73-79 (East to West…76-78 in the Evansville Metro…Evansville Record: 80 – 1936).
THURSDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds with Scattered Showers/Storms (Isolated Severe Storm Possible).  Very Hot & Very Humid with Highs 94-102 (North to South…96-99 in the Evansville Metro…Heat Index 100-110).  Winds WSW 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart