Heat ADVISORY thru 9pm Thursday​​

EVENING: Partly Cloudy. Very Warm with Temps Falling into the 80s. Sunset 8:16

OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Record Warm Lows of 74-81 (East to West…77-78 in the Evansville Metro…Evansville Record: 77 – 1936). Sunrise 5:34

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy with a Few Showers/Storms Developing (Isolated Severe Storm Possible – Best Chance Northeast of Evansville). Very Hot & Very Humid with Highs 94-101 (North to South…98-99 in the Evansville Metro…Heat Index 100-110). Winds SW 5-15

WED NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a Few Showers/Storms. Near Record Warm Lows of 73-79 (East to West…76-78 in the Evansville Metro…Evansville Record: 80 – 1936).

THURSDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds with Scattered Showers/Storms (Isolated Severe Storm Possible). Very Hot & Very Humid with Highs 94-102 (North to South…96-99 in the Evansville Metro…Heat Index 100-110). Winds WSW 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart