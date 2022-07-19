Heat ADVISORY 10 am to 9 pm Wednesday​​

EVENING: Partly Cloudy. Temps Falling thru the 80s. Sunset 8:10

OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Warm with Lows 71-75. Sunrise 5:43

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy with a Few Showers/Storms Developing Late (Isolated Severe Storm Possible – Best Chance Southeast of Evansville). Breezy, Very Hot, & Very Humid with Highs 91-101 (North to South…96-100 in the Evansville Metro…Heat Index 105-110). Winds S/W 10-20

WED NIGHT: Clearing. Warm with Lows 70-72.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. Hot with Highs 91-97 (Northwest to Southeast…94-97 in the Evansville Metro). Winds WNW 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart