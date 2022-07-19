Heat ADVISORY 10 am to 9 pm Wednesday​
EVENING:  Partly Cloudy.  Temps Falling thru the 80s.  Sunset 8:10
OVERNIGHT:  Partly Cloudy.  Warm with Lows 71-75.  Sunrise 5:43
WEDNESDAY:  Partly Cloudy with a Few Showers/Storms Developing Late (Isolated Severe Storm Possible – Best Chance Southeast of Evansville).  Breezy, Very Hot, & Very Humid with Highs 91-101 (North to South…96-100 in the Evansville Metro…Heat Index 105-110).  Winds S/W 10-20
WED NIGHT:  Clearing.  Warm with Lows 70-72.
THURSDAY:  Mostly Sunny.  Hot with Highs 91-97 (Northwest to Southeast…94-97 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds WNW 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart