SUNDAY: Early showers possible, mainly across western Kentucky. Gradual clearing through the afternoon. Warm and humid. Highs in the upper 80s to around 90.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, warm and humid. Lows around 70. Light southeast winds.

INDEPENDENCE DAY: Mostly sunny. An isolated afternoon t-storm is possible. Otherwise, dry, hot and very humid. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

MONDAY NIGHT: Few clouds. Staying warm and humid. Lows in the middle 70s.