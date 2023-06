SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, hot but with tolerable humidity. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds with showers and storms likely after 2am. Some could be strong. Lows around 70.

SUNDAY: Morning storms end, giving way to some sunshine. Hot and humid. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Showers and storms re-develop in the evening, mainly east and southeast of Evansville. Some could be strong to severe. Lows in the upper 60s.