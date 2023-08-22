Excessive Heat WARNING thru Friday​

EVENING:  Partly Cloudy.  Very Warm with Temps Falling thru the 80s.  Sunset 7:34

OVERNIGHT:  Partly Cloudy.  Warm with Lows 69-74.  Sunrise 6:12

WEDNESDAY:  Partly Cloudy.  Very Hot & Very Humid with Highs 90-98 (North to South…Around 97 in the Evansville Metro…Heat Index 100-115).  Winds SE/SW 5-10

WED NIGHT:  Partly Cloudy with Spotty Showers/T’Showers Possible Mainly North of I-64.  Very Warm with Lows 74-76.

THURSDAY:  Partly Cloudy.  Extremely Hot & Very Humid with Highs 97-102 (Heat Index 105-115).  Winds SW 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart