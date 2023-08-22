Excessive Heat WARNING thru Friday​​

EVENING: Partly Cloudy. Very Warm with Temps Falling thru the 80s. Sunset 7:34

OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Warm with Lows 69-74. Sunrise 6:12

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Very Hot & Very Humid with Highs 90-98 (North to South…Around 97 in the Evansville Metro…Heat Index 100-115). Winds SE/SW 5-10

WED NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with Spotty Showers/T’Showers Possible Mainly North of I-64. Very Warm with Lows 74-76.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Extremely Hot & Very Humid with Highs 97-102 (Heat Index 105-115). Winds SW 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart