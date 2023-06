FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear skies and comfortable conditions. Lows in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Northeast winds 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT: A few more clouds overnight. Warmer with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

SUNDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. A stray shower is possible during the afternoon and evening. Highs around 90.