EVENING: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Temps Falling thru the 80s. Sunset 8:06

OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Lows 71-75. Sunrise 5:48

WEDNESDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds with Spotty Showers/T’Showers Developing. Windy, Very Hot, & Humid with Highs 91-97 (East to West…94-96 in the Evansville Metro…Heat Index 100-105). Winds SSW 15-25

WED NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with Spotty Showers/T’Showers. Very Warm with Lows 69-79 (Southeast to North…71-77 in the Evansville Metro).

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy with Spotty Showers/T’Showers. Breezy, Very Hot, & Very Humid with Highs 94-98 (Heat Index Around 105). Winds SW 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart