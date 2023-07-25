EVENING:  Partly Cloudy & Warm.  Temps Falling thru the 80s.  Sunset 8:06

OVERNIGHT:  Partly Cloudy & Warm.  Lows 71-75.  Sunrise 5:48

WEDNESDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds with Spotty Showers/T’Showers Developing.  Windy, Very Hot, & Humid with Highs 91-97 (East to West…94-96 in the Evansville Metro…Heat Index 100-105).  Winds SSW 15-25

WED NIGHT:  Partly Cloudy with Spotty Showers/T’Showers.  Very Warm with Lows 69-79 (Southeast to North…71-77 in the Evansville Metro).

THURSDAY:  Partly Cloudy with Spotty Showers/T’Showers.  Breezy, Very Hot, & Very Humid with Highs 94-98 (Heat Index Around 105).  Winds SW 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart