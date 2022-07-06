Excessive Heat WARNING until 9pm Thursday (Heat ADVISORY for Dubois, Perry, Hancock, & Ohio Counties until 7pm Thursday)​
EVENING:  Partly Cloudy with Spotty Storms Mainly Across Western Kentucky.  Very Warm with Temps Falling thru the 80s.  Sunset 8:16
OVERNIGHT:  Partly with Spotty Showers/T’Showers.  Very Warm with Lows 72-76.  Sunrise 5:34
THURSDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds with Scattered Showers/Storms (Severe Storm Possible).  Hot & Very Humid with Highs 85-99 (Northeast to Southwest…92-93 in the Evansville Metro…Heat Index 95-110).  Winds NNE 5-10
THU NIGHT:  Variable Clouds with a Few Showers/T’Showers.  Very Warm with Lows 73-77.
FRIDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds with Scattered Showers/Storms (Isolated Severe Storm Possible).  Hot & Very Humid with Highs 87-94 (Northeast to Southwest…91-93 in the Evansville Metro…Heat Index 95-105).  Winds V 5-15

