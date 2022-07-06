Excessive Heat WARNING until 9pm Thursday (Heat ADVISORY for Dubois, Perry, Hancock, & Ohio Counties until 7pm Thursday)​​

EVENING: Partly Cloudy with Spotty Storms Mainly Across Western Kentucky. Very Warm with Temps Falling thru the 80s. Sunset 8:16

OVERNIGHT: Partly with Spotty Showers/T’Showers. Very Warm with Lows 72-76. Sunrise 5:34

THURSDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds with Scattered Showers/Storms (Severe Storm Possible). Hot & Very Humid with Highs 85-99 (Northeast to Southwest…92-93 in the Evansville Metro…Heat Index 95-110). Winds NNE 5-10

THU NIGHT: Variable Clouds with a Few Showers/T’Showers. Very Warm with Lows 73-77.

FRIDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds with Scattered Showers/Storms (Isolated Severe Storm Possible). Hot & Very Humid with Highs 87-94 (Northeast to Southwest…91-93 in the Evansville Metro…Heat Index 95-105). Winds V 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart