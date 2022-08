FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. A few isolated t-storms possible, otherwise dry. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, mild but humid. Lows in the upper 60s to around 70.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Isolated afternoon t-storms are possible. Highs around 90.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, warmer and muggy. Lows around 70.