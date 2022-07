Heat ADVISORY for Most of the Tri-State 11am Saturday thru 8pm Sunday​​

EVENING: Clear. Temps Falling into the 70s. Sunset 8:09

OVERNIGHT: Clear. Lows 67-70. Sunrise 5:45

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. Very Hot & Humid with Highs 90-97 (Northeast to Southwest…94-96 in the Evansville Metro…Heat Index 100-105). Winds W/NE 5-10

FRI NIGHT: Mainly Clear. Warm with Lows 71-73.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Very Hot & Humid with Highs 95-100 (Heat Index Around 105). Winds SSW 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart