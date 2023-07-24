EVENING: Variable Clouds with Scattered Showers/T’Showers (More East of US 41) Diminishing. Temps Falling into the 70s. Sunset 8:07

OVERNIGHT: Variable Clouds with a Few Showers/T’Showers Ending. Warm with Lows 67-70. Sunrise 5:47

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy with Spotty Showers/T’Showers Developing. Hot & Humid with Highs 91-96 (Heat Index 95-100). Winds SW/S 5-10

TUE NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with Spotty Showers/T’Showers. Warm with Lows 70-80 (East to West…72-73 in the Evansville Metro).

WEDNESDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds with Spotty Showers/Storms (Severe Storm Possible Along & North of the Ohio River). Windy, Hot & Humid with Highs 89-98 (93-95 in the Evansville Metro…Heat Index 95-100). Winds SSW 15-25

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart