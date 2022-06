EVENING: Clear. Temps Falling into the 70s. Sunset 8:16

OVERNIGHT: Clear. Lows 59-65 (East to West…63-64 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 5:28

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Very Hot with Highs 92-97. Winds SW 5-10

TUE NIGHT: Mainly Clear. Warm with Lows 69-73.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing Clouds with a Few Showers/Storms Developing After Noon (Isolated Severe Storm Possible). Hot & Humid with Highs 90-96 (Northwest to South…Around 94 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SW/N 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart