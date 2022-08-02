EVENING: Clearing. Temps Falling into the 70s. Sunset 7:58

OVERNIGHT: Mainly Clear. Warm with Lows 72-76. Sunrise 5:55

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Breezy, Hot, & Very Humid with Highs 91-94 (Heat Index 100-105). Winds SSW 10-20

WED NIGHT: Clouds Increasing with a Few Showers/T’Showers Moving in Mainly Late (Best Chance North & West of Evansville). Warm with Lows 71-74. THURSDAY: More Clouds than Sun with Scattered Showers/T’Showers. Very Humid with Highs 80-87 (North to South…84-85 in the Evansville Metro). Winds S 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart