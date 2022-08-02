EVENING:  Clearing.  Temps Falling into the 70s.  Sunset 7:58
OVERNIGHT:  Mainly Clear.  Warm with Lows 72-76.  Sunrise 5:55
WEDNESDAY:  Partly Cloudy.  Breezy, Hot, & Very Humid with Highs 91-94 (Heat Index 100-105).  Winds SSW 10-20
WED NIGHT:  Clouds Increasing with a Few Showers/T’Showers Moving in Mainly Late (Best Chance North & West of Evansville).  Warm with Lows 71-74. THURSDAY:  More Clouds than Sun with Scattered Showers/T’Showers.  Very Humid with Highs 80-87 (North to South…84-85 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds S 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart