EVENING: Partly Cloudy. Temps Falling into the 70s. Sunset 6:02

OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy with Patchy Fog Developing Mainly Across Western Kentucky. Lows 67-70. Sunrise 6:02

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Hot & Humid with Highs 86-92 (North to South…91-92 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SSW 5-15

FRI NIGHT: Clouds Increasing with Scattered Showers/Storms Moving in from the Northwest Mainly After Midnight (Possibly Severe West of I-69 – Highest Chances Across Southern Illinois). Warm with Lows 69-73.

SATURDAY: Some Clearing as Scattered Showers/Storms (Mainly West of I-69) End Later in the Morning with a Few More Developing After Noon (Possibly Severe). Very Humid with Highs 84-91 (North to Southeast…89-91 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SW 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart