EVENING:  Partly Cloudy.  Temps Falling into the 70s.  Sunset 6:02

OVERNIGHT:  Partly Cloudy with Patchy Fog Developing Mainly Across Western Kentucky.  Lows 67-70.  Sunrise 6:02

FRIDAY:  Partly Cloudy.  Hot & Humid with Highs 86-92 (North to South…91-92 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds SSW 5-15

FRI NIGHT:  Clouds Increasing with Scattered Showers/Storms Moving in from the Northwest Mainly After Midnight (Possibly Severe West of I-69 – Highest Chances Across Southern Illinois).  Warm with Lows 69-73.

SATURDAY:  Some Clearing as Scattered Showers/Storms (Mainly West of I-69) End Later in the Morning with a Few More Developing After Noon (Possibly Severe).  Very Humid with Highs 84-91 (North to Southeast…89-91 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds SW 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart