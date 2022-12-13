EVENING:  Cloudy with Showers (Thunder Possible) Moving in from the West.  Breezy & Mild with Near Steady Temps of 50-55.  Sunset 4:31

OVERNIGHT:  Showers Ending then Mostly Cloudy.  Breezy & Warm with Temps Rising thru the 50s.  Sunrise 6:58

WEDNESDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with Showers/Few T’Showers Developing.  Warm with Mid-Day Highs of 56-63 (Northeast to Southwest…58-61 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds SE/N 5-15

WED NIGHT:  Showers Ending then Clearing After Midnight.  Not too Cold with Lows 33-40 (Northwest to Southeast…37-39 in the Evansville Metro).

THURSDAY:  Sunshine with Increasing Clouds Mainly North of the Ohio River After Noon.  Breezy with Highs 43-48.  Winds W/SW 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart