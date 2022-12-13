EVENING: Cloudy with Showers (Thunder Possible) Moving in from the West. Breezy & Mild with Near Steady Temps of 50-55. Sunset 4:31

OVERNIGHT: Showers Ending then Mostly Cloudy. Breezy & Warm with Temps Rising thru the 50s. Sunrise 6:58

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Showers/Few T’Showers Developing. Warm with Mid-Day Highs of 56-63 (Northeast to Southwest…58-61 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SE/N 5-15

WED NIGHT: Showers Ending then Clearing After Midnight. Not too Cold with Lows 33-40 (Northwest to Southeast…37-39 in the Evansville Metro).

THURSDAY: Sunshine with Increasing Clouds Mainly North of the Ohio River After Noon. Breezy with Highs 43-48. Winds W/SW 10-20

