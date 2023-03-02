Flood WATCH (except Muhlenberg/Ohio counties) until Noon Friday…Wind ADVISORY 6am to 9pm Friday​

EVENING:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/Few T’Showers Increasing.  Mild with Temps Falling into the Upper 40s-Mid 50s.  Sunset 5:44

OVERNIGHT:  Cloudy with Rain/Some Thunder, Heavy at Times.  Turning Windy & Warmer with Temps Rising Slowly.  Sunrise 6:19

FRIDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with Rain Diminishing to Showers/Storms After Daybreak (Severe Storm Possible 9am to 1pm…Highest Risk Muhlenberg/Ohio Counties), then Ending Early in the Afternoon.  Strong Winds & Turning Cooler with Late Morning/Early Afternoon Highs of 47-64 (Northwest to Northeast…61-62 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds SE/SW 25-35 with Gusts up to 50 mph.

FRI NIGHT:  Some Clearing with Winds Diminishing.  Lows 31-36.

SATURDAY:  Partly Cloudy.  Highs 55-58.  Winds W 5-15. 

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart