Flood WATCH (except Muhlenberg/Ohio counties) until Noon Friday…Wind ADVISORY 6am to 9pm Friday​​

EVENING: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/Few T’Showers Increasing. Mild with Temps Falling into the Upper 40s-Mid 50s. Sunset 5:44

OVERNIGHT: Cloudy with Rain/Some Thunder, Heavy at Times. Turning Windy & Warmer with Temps Rising Slowly. Sunrise 6:19

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Rain Diminishing to Showers/Storms After Daybreak (Severe Storm Possible 9am to 1pm…Highest Risk Muhlenberg/Ohio Counties), then Ending Early in the Afternoon. Strong Winds & Turning Cooler with Late Morning/Early Afternoon Highs of 47-64 (Northwest to Northeast…61-62 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SE/SW 25-35 with Gusts up to 50 mph.

FRI NIGHT: Some Clearing with Winds Diminishing. Lows 31-36.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Highs 55-58. Winds W 5-15.

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart