Red Flag Warning (High Fire Danger) Thursday Noon to 8pm​
EVENING:  Variable Clouds with a Few Showers.  Temps Falling thru the 60s.  Sunset 6:17
OVERNIGHT:  Clearing.  Lows 46-50.  Sunrise 6:57
THURSDAY:  Sunshine with Some Clouds After Noon.  Very Windy with Highs 64-70 (North to South…67-69 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds W/NW 20-30
THU NIGHT:  Clearing.  Chilly with Lows 36-41.
FRIDAY:  Sunshine with Some Clouds Late.  Windy with Highs 68-76 (North to South…73-74 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds SW 15-25

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart