Red Flag Warning (High Fire Danger) Thursday Noon to 8pm​​

EVENING: Variable Clouds with a Few Showers. Temps Falling thru the 60s. Sunset 6:17

OVERNIGHT: Clearing. Lows 46-50. Sunrise 6:57

THURSDAY: Sunshine with Some Clouds After Noon. Very Windy with Highs 64-70 (North to South…67-69 in the Evansville Metro). Winds W/NW 20-30

THU NIGHT: Clearing. Chilly with Lows 36-41.

FRIDAY: Sunshine with Some Clouds Late. Windy with Highs 68-76 (North to South…73-74 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SW 15-25

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart