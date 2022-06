SUNDAY: Scattered showers and t-storms possible, mainly northeast of Evansville. Warmer and more humid. Highs around 90, southwest winds 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Gradual clearing. Warm and humid. Lows in the mid 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly clear. Very hot, very humid. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values 105-110.

MONDAY NIGHT: Clear, warm and humid. Lows in the mid to upper 70s.