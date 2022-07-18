EVENING:  Clearing.  Temps Falling into the 70s.  Sunset 8:11
OVERNIGHT:  Mainly Clear with Some Fog Developing (Possibly Dense).  Lows 68-69.  Sunrise 5:42
TUESDAY:  Partly Cloudy.  Hot & Humid with Highs 89-99 (North to South…91-93 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds S 5-10
TUE NIGHT:  Partly Cloudy.  Warm with Lows 73-76.
WEDNESDAY:  Partly Cloudy with Isolated T’Showers Developing Later in the Afternoon (Best Chance Southeast of Evansville).  Breezy, Very Hot, & Very Humid with Highs 91-101 (North to South…96-98 in the Evansville Metro…Heat Index 100-110).  Winds S/W 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart