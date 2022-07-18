EVENING: Clearing. Temps Falling into the 70s. Sunset 8:11

OVERNIGHT: Mainly Clear with Some Fog Developing (Possibly Dense). Lows 68-69. Sunrise 5:42

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Hot & Humid with Highs 89-99 (North to South…91-93 in the Evansville Metro). Winds S 5-10

TUE NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Warm with Lows 73-76.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy with Isolated T’Showers Developing Later in the Afternoon (Best Chance Southeast of Evansville). Breezy, Very Hot, & Very Humid with Highs 91-101 (North to South…96-98 in the Evansville Metro…Heat Index 100-110). Winds S/W 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart