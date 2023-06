WEDNESDAY: Hazy sunshine with an Air Quality Alert in effect. Highs around 90.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds with a cluster of t-storms around daybreak Thursday morning. Lows around 70.

THURSDAY: Showers and t-storms in the morning, ending by midday. Some storms could be strong to severe. Hot and humid with a Heat Advisory in effect. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Heat index readings as high as 105-110.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows in the mid 70s.