OVERNIGHT:  Some Clearing with Scattered Showers/Storms Mainly North of the Ohio River Ending.  Warm with Lows 63-70 (Northeast to South…69-70 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 5:36
FRIDAY:  Partly Cloudy.  Very Windy & Hot with Highs 87-92.  Winds SSW 20-30
FRI NIGHT:  Partly Cloudy with a Few Showers/T’Showers Late Mainly West of US 41.  Warm with Lows 66-70.
SATURDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds with a Few Showers/T’Showers.  Breezy & Hot with Highs 86-92 (Northwest to Southeast…89-91 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds SSW 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart