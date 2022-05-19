OVERNIGHT: Some Clearing with Scattered Showers/Storms Mainly North of the Ohio River Ending. Warm with Lows 63-70 (Northeast to South…69-70 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 5:36

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Very Windy & Hot with Highs 87-92. Winds SSW 20-30

FRI NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a Few Showers/T’Showers Late Mainly West of US 41. Warm with Lows 66-70.

SATURDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds with a Few Showers/T’Showers. Breezy & Hot with Highs 86-92 (Northwest to Southeast…89-91 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SSW 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart