Excessive Heat WARNING thru Friday​​

EVENING: Partly Cloudy. Very Warm with Temps Falling thru the 80s. Sunset 7:33

OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy with Patchy Fog. Very Warm with Lows 71-76. Sunrise 6:13

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Extremely Hot & Very Humid with Highs 96-100 (Heat Index 105-115). Winds SW 5-15

THU NIGHT: Mainly Clear. Very Warm with Lows 71-77 (75-76 in the Evansville Metro).

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy with Spotty Showers/Storms Possible Late in the Afternoon (Best Chance East-Northeast of Evansville). Very Hot & Very Humid with Highs 95-99 (Heat Index 105-115). Winds SW/W 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart