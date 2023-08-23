Excessive Heat WARNING thru Friday​

EVENING:  Partly Cloudy.  Very Warm with Temps Falling thru the 80s.  Sunset 7:33

OVERNIGHT:  Partly Cloudy with Patchy Fog.  Very Warm with Lows 71-76.  Sunrise 6:13

THURSDAY:  Partly Cloudy.  Extremely Hot & Very Humid with Highs 96-100 (Heat Index 105-115).  Winds SW 5-15

THU NIGHT:  Mainly Clear.  Very Warm with Lows 71-77 (75-76 in the Evansville Metro).

FRIDAY:  Partly Cloudy with Spotty Showers/Storms Possible Late in the Afternoon (Best Chance East-Northeast of Evansville).  Very Hot & Very Humid with Highs 95-99 (Heat Index 105-115).  Winds SW/W 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart