Excessive Heat WARNING thru Thursday​

EVENING:  Partly Cloudy.  Very Warm with Temps Falling thru the 80s.  Sunset 7:36

OVERNIGHT:  Partly Cloudy.  Warm with Lows of 74.  Sunrise 6:11

TUESDAY:  Partly Cloudy.  Very Hot & Very Humid with Highs 91-98 (96-97 in the Evansville Metro…Heat Index 105-115).  Winds ENE 5-10

TUE NIGHT:  Partly Cloudy.  Warm with Lows 70-73.

WEDNESDAY:  Partly Cloudy.  Very Hot & Very Humid with Highs 92-101 (North to Southwest…97-100 in the Evansville Metro…Heat Index 105-115).  Winds S 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart