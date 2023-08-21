Excessive Heat WARNING thru Thursday​​

EVENING: Partly Cloudy. Very Warm with Temps Falling thru the 80s. Sunset 7:36

OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Warm with Lows of 74. Sunrise 6:11

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Very Hot & Very Humid with Highs 91-98 (96-97 in the Evansville Metro…Heat Index 105-115). Winds ENE 5-10

TUE NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Warm with Lows 70-73.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Very Hot & Very Humid with Highs 92-101 (North to Southwest…97-100 in the Evansville Metro…Heat Index 105-115). Winds S 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart