EVENING: Partly Cloudy. Temps Falling into the 70s. Sunset 8:13

OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lows 64-69. Sunrise 5:40

FRIDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds. Hot & Humid with Highs 88-98 (North to South…92-93 in the Evansville Metro). Winds V 5-10

FRI NIGHT: Variable Clouds with a Few Showers/T’Showers towards Daybreak. Warm with Lows 67-73 (East to West…71-72 in the Evansville Metro).

SATURDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds with a Few Showers/T’Showers (Best Chances Early & Late). Hot & Humid with Highs 90-99 (North to South…94-95 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SSW 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart