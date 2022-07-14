EVENING:  Partly Cloudy.  Temps Falling into the 70s.  Sunset 8:13
OVERNIGHT:  Partly Cloudy.  Lows 64-69.  Sunrise 5:40
FRIDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds.  Hot & Humid with Highs 88-98 (North to South…92-93 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds V 5-10
FRI NIGHT:  Variable Clouds with a Few Showers/T’Showers towards Daybreak.  Warm with Lows 67-73 (East to West…71-72 in the Evansville Metro).
SATURDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds with a Few Showers/T’Showers (Best Chances Early & Late).  Hot & Humid with Highs 90-99 (North to South…94-95 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds SSW 5-15

