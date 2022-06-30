EVENING: Mainly Clear. Warm with Temps Falling thru the 80s. Sunset 8:17

OVERNIGHT: Mainly Clear. Warm with Lows 71-75. Sunrise 5:31

FRIDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds with a Few Showers/T’Showers Developing. Hot & Humid with Highs 91-95. Winds SSW 5-15

FRI NIGHT: Variable Clouds with a Few Showers/T’Showers, Increasing After Midnight. Warm with Lows 69-72.

SATURDAY: More Clouds than Sun with Scattered Showers/T’Showers (More Numerous After Noon Along/South of the Ohio River). Humid with Highs 84-95 (Northwest to Southeast…87-89 in the Evansville Metro). Winds N 5-15

