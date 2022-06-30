EVENING:  Mainly Clear.  Warm with Temps Falling thru the 80s.  Sunset 8:17
OVERNIGHT:  Mainly Clear.  Warm with Lows 71-75.  Sunrise 5:31
FRIDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds with a Few Showers/T’Showers Developing.  Hot & Humid with Highs 91-95.  Winds SSW 5-15
FRI NIGHT:  Variable Clouds with a Few Showers/T’Showers, Increasing After Midnight.  Warm with Lows 69-72.
SATURDAY:  More Clouds than Sun with Scattered Showers/T’Showers (More Numerous After Noon Along/South of the Ohio River).  Humid with Highs 84-95 (Northwest to Southeast…87-89 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds N 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart