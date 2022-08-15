EVENING: Partly Cloudy. Temps Falling thru the 70s. Sunset 7:43

OVERNIGHT: Clouds Increasing. Lows 60-66 (Northeast to West…64-65 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 6:06

TUESDAY: Scattered Rain Mainly Southwest of Evansville followed by Some Clearing (More Sun Northeast/More Clouds Southwest). Not too Warm with Highs 73-81 (Southwest to Northeast…76-79 in the Evansville Metro). Winds N/W 5-10

TUE NIGHT: Clearing. Lows 60-63.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy with Isolated Showers Developing. Not too Warm with Highs 80-84. Winds NNE 5-10

