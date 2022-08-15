EVENING:  Partly Cloudy.  Temps Falling thru the 70s.  Sunset 7:43
OVERNIGHT:  Clouds Increasing.  Lows 60-66 (Northeast to West…64-65 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 6:06
TUESDAY:  Scattered Rain Mainly Southwest of Evansville followed by Some Clearing (More Sun Northeast/More Clouds Southwest).  Not too Warm with Highs 73-81 (Southwest to Northeast…76-79 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds N/W 5-10
TUE NIGHT:  Clearing.  Lows 60-63.
WEDNESDAY:  Partly Cloudy with Isolated Showers Developing.  Not too Warm with Highs 80-84.  Winds NNE 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart