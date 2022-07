SUNDAY: Clear skies, comfortable temperatures and lower humidity. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. North-northeast winds 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clear, cooler and less humid. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

MONDAY: Sunny and warmer with lower humidity continuing. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 5-10 mph.