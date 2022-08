EVENING: Partly Cloudy with Spotty Showers to the Far North-Northeast of Evansville. Temps Falling into the 70s. Sunset 7:48

OVERNIGHT: Clearing. Lows 59-68 (North to South…64-65 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 6:03

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Warm & Pleasant with Highs 80-83. Winds NNE 5-15

FRI NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Cool with Lows 59-62.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Pleasant with Highs 81-85. Winds NE/S 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart