EVENING: Mainly Clear. Temps Falling into the 70s. Sunset 8:13

OVERNIGHT: Mainly Clear. Lows 65-68. Sunrise 5:39

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Highs 85-94 (North to South…89-90 in the Evansville Metro). Winds NNW 5-10

THU NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lows 65-70.

FRIDAY: Clouds Increasing with a Few Showers Moving In (Best Chance Northwest of Evansville). Humid with Highs 85-90. Winds ENE 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart