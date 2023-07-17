Severe Storm WATCH for Southern Illinois & Gibson-Pike-Posey Counties in Indiana until 11pm CDT​

EVENING:  Clouds Increasing with Scattered Showers/Storms Moving in from the North-Northwest (Severe Storm Possible).  Temps Falling into the 70s.  Sunset 8:11

OVERNIGHT:  Variable Clouds with Scattered Showers/Storms Ending.  Lows 65-68.  Sunrise 5:42

TUESDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds with a Few Showers/Storms Developing After Noon.  Humid with Highs 81-91 (North to Southwest…86-88).  Winds SSW 5-10

TUE NIGHT:  Clouds Increasing with Scattered Showers/Storms Slowly Increasing (Severe Storm/Heavy Rain Possible – Highest Chances South & West of Evansville).  Warm with Lows 68-72.

WEDNESDAY:  Some Clearing with Scattered Showers/Storms Diminishing.  Breezy & Very Humid with Highs 80-95 (Northeast to Southwest…88-93 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds S/W 10-20

