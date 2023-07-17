Severe Storm WATCH for Southern Illinois & Gibson-Pike-Posey Counties in Indiana until 11pm CDT​​

EVENING: Clouds Increasing with Scattered Showers/Storms Moving in from the North-Northwest (Severe Storm Possible). Temps Falling into the 70s. Sunset 8:11

OVERNIGHT: Variable Clouds with Scattered Showers/Storms Ending. Lows 65-68. Sunrise 5:42

TUESDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds with a Few Showers/Storms Developing After Noon. Humid with Highs 81-91 (North to Southwest…86-88). Winds SSW 5-10

TUE NIGHT: Clouds Increasing with Scattered Showers/Storms Slowly Increasing (Severe Storm/Heavy Rain Possible – Highest Chances South & West of Evansville). Warm with Lows 68-72.

WEDNESDAY: Some Clearing with Scattered Showers/Storms Diminishing. Breezy & Very Humid with Highs 80-95 (Northeast to Southwest…88-93 in the Evansville Metro). Winds S/W 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart