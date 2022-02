**Ice Storm Warning for most of SW Indiana & W Kentucky from 6 PM Wednesday to 6AM Friday**

**Winter Storm Warning for SE Illinois**

Today— Cloudy… Rain, Changing to Freezing Rain in the Evening.. Windy & Getting Colder.. S/N 10-20.. High in the Mid 40s

Tonight— Cloudy.. Freezing Rain Continues.. Breezy & Cold.. N 10-15.. Low 20-25

Tomorrow— Mostly Cloudy.. Freezing Rain in the Morning, Changing to Sleet & Snow in the Afternoon.. Windy & Cold.. N 15-25.. High in the Mid 20s