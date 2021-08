UNION COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) - A Union County man has been arrested after the discovery of a pipe bomb, according to Union County Sheriff's Deputies. The man allegedly made threats to use the bomb to do harm to others. Another man was arrested during the investigation.

The sheriff's office received information on Friday, August 6, and opened an investigation into the matter. A search warrant was then executed at an address on Road 5 near Morganfield.