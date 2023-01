Today: Morning Showers & Storms (Possibly Severe). Early Morning Highs in the Mid 50s. Afternoon Temperatures falling Through the 40s. Winds 15-25MPH.

Tonight: Cloudy with Some Snow/Wintry Mix. No Accumulation Expected. Lows in the Lower 30s.

Friday: Cloudy with Some Flurries/Snow Showers Possible. Breezy with Winds of 10MPH.

Friday Night: Gradual Clearing & Colder. Lows in the Low to Mid 20s.

Meteorologist Joe Bird