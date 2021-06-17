Today: Sunny & Warmer with Increasing Humidity. Highs in the Upper 80s to Lower 90s. A Few Clouds Late Day.
Tonight: Clear & Not as Cool. Lows in the Upper 60s to Lower 70s.
Friday: Partly Sunny. Hot / Humid / Windy. Isolated Chance of a Thunderstorm (Isolated Severe North of the Ohio River). Highs in the Low to Mid 90s.
Friday Night: A Few Clouds. Muggy & Breezy. Lows in the Lower 70s.
Meteorologist Joe Bird
Joe’s Detailed Forecast – June 17, 2021
Today: Sunny & Warmer with Increasing Humidity. Highs in the Upper 80s to Lower 90s. A Few Clouds Late Day.