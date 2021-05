Evening: Cloudy but Clearing from North to South. Cool Temperatures Falling in to the Lower 50s.

Overnight: Clear & Chilly. Lows in the Low to Mid 40s.

Sunday: Plenty of Sunshine. Warmer, but Still Cool for this Time of Year, with Highs in the Lower 70s.

Sunday Night: Clear but Clouds Increasing Overnight. Chilly Lows in the Upper 50s to Lower 50s.

Meteorologist Joe Bird