Thursday: Morning Clouds with a Few Spotty Showers then a Mix of Sun & Clouds by the Afternoon. Highs in the Lower 60s (northwest of Evansville) to Lower 70s (southeast of Evansville).

Thursday Night: Mostly Cloudy & Much Cooler. Lows in the Mid 40s to Lower 50s.

Friday: Clouds / Some Sun. A Few Drops of Rain (Less than 10%) with Cooler Highs in the Lower 60s.

Meteorologist Joe Bird