Joe’s Detailed Forecast – October 23, 2021

Evening: Cloudy with some Spotty Rain Showers. Temperatures Steady in the Upper 50s to Lower 60s.
Overnight: Cloudy with Increasing Rain & Thunder Chances. Temperatures Steady in the Lower 60s.
Sunday: Morning Rain & Storms (Non-Severe Expected) then Afternoon Sunshine. Much Warmer and Windy with Highs in the Upper 70s to Lower 80s.
Sunday Night/Monday Morning: Showers and Storms (Possibly Severe). Tornadoes, Damaging Winds, and Hail Possible. Windy with Lows in the Upper 50s.
Meteorologist Joe Bird