Evening: Cloudy with Some Drizzle. Temperatures Falling into the Lower 50s.

Overnight: Some Clearing & Chilly. Lows in the Mid to Upper 40s.

Sunday: Some Morning Clouds then Lots of Sun with Some Clouds During the Afternoon. Breezy with Highs in the Low to Mid 60s.

Sunday Night: HAPPY HALLOWEEN! Trick-or-treaters Will Stay Dry with Just a Few Clouds. Temperatures Around 55 by 7PM with Overnight Lows Around 40 (Upper 30s in Outlying Areas).

Meteorologist Joe Bird