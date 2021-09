Evening: Cloudy with Rain Showers / Some Thunder. Temperatures Remaining Steady in the Upper 60s.

Overight: Cloudy with Rain Showers. Lows in the Upper 60s.

Sunday: Cloudy with Rain Showers Before Sunrise (North of Ohio) with a Few Lingering Through the Late Morning (Mainly WKY). Gradual Clearing Late Day. Humid Early then Dropping Throughout the Afternoon. Highs Around 80.

Sunday Night: Clear & Cooler with Some Fog. Lows in the Upper 50s to Lower 60s.

Meteorologist Joe Bird