Today: Cloudy with Scattered Showers during the Afternoon. Winds Around 15 MPH With Gusts Around 30MPH.

Tonight: Cloudy & Cold. Lows in the Upper 20s.



Wednesday: Morning Clouds then Some Afternoon Sunshine. Clouds Increase Late Day with a Wintry Mix of Snow/Sleet/Freezing Rain. Highs in the Upper 30s with Overnight Lows Around 30.