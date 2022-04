SUNDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy, but staying dry through the afternoon. Showers become likely after 7pm. A windy high around 60 degrees. ENE winds 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Showers continue. Breezy and cool. Lows around 40. Northeast winds turning to the northwest between 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Drying out and becoming clear. Very windy and cool. Highs 55-60. Northwest winds 10-20 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. Overnight lows in the middle 30s.