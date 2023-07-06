EVENING: Partly Cloudy. Temps Falling into the 70s. Sunset 8:16

OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lows 64-68. Sunrise 5:34

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Highs 87-92. Winds N 5

FRI NIGHT: Clouds Increasing with a Few Showers/T’Showers Moving in from the West Mainly After Midnight. Lows 66-69.

SATURDAY: Clouds with Some Sun at Times along with Scattered Showers/Storms (Isolated Severe Storm Possible – Best Chance during the Afternoon). Humid with Highs 81-91 (North to South…85-87 in the Evansville Metro). Winds S/W 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart