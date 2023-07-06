EVENING:  Partly Cloudy.  Temps Falling into the 70s.  Sunset 8:16

OVERNIGHT:  Partly Cloudy.  Lows 64-68.  Sunrise 5:34

FRIDAY:  Partly Cloudy.  Highs 87-92.  Winds N 5

FRI NIGHT:  Clouds Increasing with a Few Showers/T’Showers Moving in from the West Mainly After Midnight.  Lows 66-69.

SATURDAY:  Clouds with Some Sun at Times along with Scattered Showers/Storms (Isolated Severe Storm Possible – Best Chance during the Afternoon).  Humid with Highs 81-91 (North to South…85-87 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds S/W 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart