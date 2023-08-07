EVENING: Partly Cloudy with a Few Showers East of US 41 Ending Early. Breezy with Temps Falling thru the 70s. Sunset 7:53

OVERNIGHT: Clearing. Lows 64-65. Sunrise 5:59

TUESDAY: Increasing Clouds with Spotty Showers Developing. Highs 83-88. Winds SW/W 5-15

TUE NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lows 65-70.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds Increasing with Showers/Storms Moving in from the West After Noon (Possibly Severe – Highest Threat West-Southwest of Evansville). Humid with Highs 82-87. Winds SSW 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart