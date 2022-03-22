EVENING: Mostly Cloudy with Rain Diminishing from West to East. Turning Windy with Temps in the 50s. Sunset 7:04

OVERNIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers. Mild with Winds Diminishing and Lows of 51-54. Sunrise 6:49

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers Diminishing. Turning Very Windy & Cooler with Morning Highs of 54-61 (West to East…57-59 in the Evansville Metro), then Temps Falling thru the 50s. Winds SSW 20-30

WED NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a Few Showers. Lows 37-41.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a Few Showers (Best Chance North of the Ohio River). Breezy & Chilly with Highs 49-57 (Northwest to Southeast…52-54 in the Evansville Metro). Winds S/W 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart