EVENING:  Mostly Cloudy with Rain Diminishing from West to East. Turning Windy with Temps in the 50s.  Sunset 7:04
OVERNIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers.  Mild with Winds Diminishing and Lows of 51-54.  Sunrise 6:49
WEDNESDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers Diminishing.  Turning Very Windy & Cooler with Morning Highs of 54-61 (West to East…57-59 in the Evansville Metro), then Temps Falling thru the 50s.  Winds SSW 20-30
WED NIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with a Few Showers.  Lows 37-41.
THURSDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with a Few Showers (Best Chance North of the Ohio River).  Breezy & Chilly with Highs 49-57 (Northwest to Southeast…52-54 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds S/W 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart