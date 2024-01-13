SATURDAY NIGHT: Light snow early, then partial clearing. Turning very cold and windy. Lows 0 to 9. Wind chill factors 10 to 20 below zero.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds with snow showers late in the day. Very cold and windy. Highs 10-15, wind chill factors up to 10 below zero.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Snow showers taper off. Accumulations of around an inch are possible in the Evansville-metro, close to 1 to 3 inches along the Western Kentucky Parkway. Lows around 7.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and very cold. Scattered snow showers possible in the afternoon. Light accumulations possible. Highs in the mid to upper teens.