EVENING: Partly Cloudy. Temps Falling thru the 40s. Sunset 5:43

OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lows 33-36. Sunrise 6:22

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Breezy & Mild with Highs 61-64. Winds S/SW 10-20

TUE NIGHT: Mainly Clear. Not too Cold with Lows 37-42.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Mild with Highs 62-66. Winds W 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart