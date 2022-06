EVENING: Partly Cloudy. Temps Falling into the 70s. Sunset 8:17

OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lows 63-67. Sunrise 5:29

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Hot with Highs 90-96 (North to South…92-94 in the Evansville Metro). Winds E/SE 5-10

SAT NIGHT: Clouds Increasing with Scattered Showers/T’Showers After Midnight Mainly Northwest of Evansville. Warm with Lows 72-73.

SUNDAY: More Clouds than Sun with Scattered Showers/T’Showers. Humid with Highs 83-88. Winds SW/NW 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart