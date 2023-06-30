EVENING:  Variable Clouds with Scattered Storms (Possibly Severe) Mainly South & West of Evansville.  Warm with Temps Falling thru the 80s.  Sunset 8:17

OVERNIGHT:  Variable Clouds with Scattered Showers/Storms (More South & West of Evansville where an Isolated Severe Storm is Possible).  Warm with Lows 72-74.  Sunrise 5:31

SATURDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds with Scattered Showers/Storms (Possibly Severe Mainly Later in the Afternoon & More Numerous North).  Very Hot & Very Humid with Highs 91-99 (Northeast to Southwest…95-97 in the Evansville Metro…Heat Index 100-110).  Winds S/SW 5-15

SAT NIGHT:  Variable Clouds with Scattered Storms Ending.  Warm with Lows 71-73.

SUNDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds with Scattered Showers/Storms (Possibly Severe Mainly Later in the Afternoon).  Windy, Hot, & Humid with Highs 83-97 (North to South…90-92 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds SW/W 15-25

